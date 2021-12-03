U.S. Marshals Service is helping to search for Kenyatta F. Jones, 27, accused of killing a mother and daughter in the Hunter Square Apartments.

NORFOLK, Va. — Authorities are looking for a man accused of killing a mother and daughter at an apartment complex Thursday night.

U.S. Marshals and the Norfolk Police Department are searching for 27-year-old Kenyatta Ferrell Jones in connection to the fatal shooting that occurred on March 12 in the 800 block of Goff Street.

He is charged with two counts of second-degree murder and use of firearm in commission of a felony.

Police said Jones is 6-feet tall, 220 pounds, and is considered armed and dangerous.

Officers said they received a call around midnight, to help a gunshot victim at Hunter Square Apartments off of Tidewater Drive.

When police got there, they found Alicia A. Hereford, 52, and Morgan B. Bazemore, 23, both with life-threatening gunshot wounds.

The two women were pronounced dead at the scene. On Friday afternoon, police confirmed that Hereford was Bazemore's mother.

Gianna Smith is still processing the loss of her childhood friend and her friend's mother.

“There’s so many of us in the community that have so much love for Morgan and her mom, and it’s unbelievable how it happened," said Smith.

Smith went to high school and middle school with Bazemore and said "she was like the sister you would always want to have."

She described Bazemore as supportive, fun-loving, and extremely hard-working, and said Hereford was one of the sweetest people she knew.

“She’s like that mom outside of your mom," said Smith.

13News Now spoke to a family member who said Alicia was her sister-in-law and Morgan was her niece. The family member didn’t want to speak on camera with us, but described her niece, Morgan, as a fun, loving person who had just celebrated her birthday.

"We love them and will forever remember everything that we had individually with them," Smith said.

Police have not released a motive for the crime, or any suspect information.

These were Norfolk's ninth and tenth homicides for the year.

Submit a tip at http://p3tips.com/1126 or call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.