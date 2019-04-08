BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A man turned himself in after two women were shot in Connelly Springs, officials say.

On August 4 at approximately 7 a.m., the Burke County Communication’s Center was called by the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office about a reported house break-in. While on the phone with the caller, officials say Catawba County dispatchers heard multiple gunshots.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 6400 block of Lostkey Drive in Connelly Springs, the address provided by the caller.

Once there, deputies found two women with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to nearby hospitals.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division (BCSO CID) is investigating, assisted by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.

At approximately 8 a.m. August 4, the BCSO CID was informed by Hickory Police Department dispatchers that Tykevious Owan Thomas drove to their department and turned himself in.

BCSO CID initially charged Thomas with 1 count felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill/inflict serious injury. He was given a $500,000 secured bond and is being housed at Burke/Catawba District Confinement Facility.

He has a court date of August 5 in Burke County Criminal District Court.

The investigation is still ongoing, and officials say more charges are expected.