Man accused of lengthy Charlotte police chase expected in court

During the July chase, Harding allegedly stole multiple vehicles and crashed head-on into an innocent bystander in Ballantyne.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The man accused of leading Charlotte police on a high-speed chase across Mecklenburg County is scheduled for a court hearing Tuesday.

Tyler Harding is facing numerous felony charges in connection with the incident, including four counts of vehicle theft, three felony counts of larceny of a motor vehicle and two counts of felony hit-and-run. The incident started as a reported break-in, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said at the time of his arrest.

During the chase in July 2022, Harding allegedly stole multiple vehicles and crashed head-on into an innocent bystander in Charlotte's Ballantyne neighborhood. The chase, which lasted over two hours, came to an end in Charlotte's South End area after a crash near the intersection of East Boulevard and South Boulevard.

