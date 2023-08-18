Man who led police on crosstown chase in Charlotte pleads guilty to slew of charges

Tyler Harding, originally from Texas, will face two consecutive prison sentences.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Texas man who led police on an hourslong chase across the Charlotte metro in July 2022 will now spend prison time for the spree.

The Charlotte Mecklenburg District Attorney's Office confirmed Friday that Tyler Harding pleaded guilty to the charges stemming from the chase. He will now face two consecutive prison sentences of 10-21 months behind bars, meaning he could spend a maximum of just under four years in prison or as little as less than two years.

Harding pleaded guilty to the following list of charges:

one count of felony hit-and-run inflicting injury

one count of felony fleeing to elude

two counts of larceny of a motor vehicle

one count of possession of a stolen motor vehicle

one count of felony breaking and entering

one count of breaking and entering a motor vehicle

one count of felony larceny

Harding, then 26 years old at the time, led police on a chase that lasted about two hours, ending in a violent crash in the South End area. He stole a total of four cars during the spree. His sister, Christa Brooke Harding, also faced a charge for her involvement.

The chase, which started in west Charlotte as a reported break-in according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, went as far north as I-77 and Sunset Road and even across the state line into Lancaster County, South Carolina.