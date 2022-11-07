Suspect in wild Charlotte police chase to appear in court

During the chase, Harding allegedly stole multiple vehicles and crashed head-on into an innocent bystander in Ballantyne.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Tyler Christopher Harding, the man facing multiple charges in connection with a high-speed chase across Charlotte, is set to appear before a judge Monday.

Harding is facing numerous felony charges in connection with the incident, including four counts of vehicle theft, three felony counts of larceny of a motor vehicle and two counts of felony hit-and-run. The incident started as a reported break-in, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

During the chase, Harding allegedly stole multiple vehicles and crashed head-on into an innocent bystander in Ballantyne. The chase came to an end in Charlotte's South End area when he crashed into another vehicle at the intersection of East Boulevard and South Boulevard.

