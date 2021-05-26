What are the charges facing Tyler Terry and Adrienne Simpson?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Tyler Terry and Adrienne Simpson remain in jail after being arrested for their role in an alleged crime spree that spanned multiple states, including homicides in St. Louis County, Missouri, and South Carolina.
Simpson and Tyler both face multiple charges in both states, including murder in both states. Tyler Terry is also facing six counts of attempted murder for firing shots at Chester County deputies during a high-speed chase on May 17. Simpson is accused of driving the getaway car and was taken into custody after crashing along Highway 9 near Richburg, South Carolina.
Terry spent nearly a week on the run, evading arrest in a wooded area between Highway 9 and Highway 99. He was captured by authorities on Monday, May 24. Authorities believe Terry had experience living in the woods while being homeless, which helped him survive as long as he did without being caught.
Charges Facing Tyler Terry
Murder
- According to an arrest warrant from Chester County, Adrienne Simpson told investigators that she and Tyler Terry shot and killed Eugene Simpson, Adrienne's husband, on or about May 2. Simpson then said they dumped Eugene Simpson's body on Stroud Road. His body was found by deputies on May 20, nearly three weeks after he was reported missing by his mother on May 2. Investigators said Simpson had been dead "several days" when he was found.
- Terry is also accused of killing Thomas Hardin, who identified as a woman, on May 2. According to court documents from Missouri, Hardin and Terry had a previous romantic relationship and Terry was Hardin's ex-boyfriend. Terry was charged with murder in this case.
- Tyler Terry is charged with first-degree murder related to the death of Barbara Goodkin in St. Louis County, Missouri, on May 15. According to the University City Police Department, Goodkin and her husband were driving a BMW around 10:45 p.m. when their vehicle was hit with multiple gunshots. Goodkin died on May 16. First-degree murder charges in Missouri carry a life sentence if convicted.
- Terry is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of Dr. Sergei Zacaharev, who was found shot to death in the parking lot between the Drury Inn & Suites and Bonefish Grille in Brentwood, Missouri. Police said Zacharev was robbed of his belongings during the shooting. First-degree murder charges in Missouri carry a life sentence if convicted.
Attempted Murder
- Tyler Terry is facing six counts of attempted murder for his actions during a high-speed police chase in Chester County. According to arrest warrants, Terry fired multiple shots at responding deputies during the chase.
- Terry is charged with the attempted murder of deputies Johnny Arcilla, Marcus Beasley, Richard Branham, Jordan Brown, Sydney Canipe and Quentin Eley. Chester County Sheriff Max Dorsey released multiple photos that showed bullet holes in the windshields of police cruisers after the chase. None of the deputies were hurt during the incident.
Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime
- Tyler Terry is charged with one count of possessing a weapon during a violent crime. Investigators accused Terry of being in possession of a 9 mm handgun during the shooting of Eugene Simpson.
Armed Criminal Action
- Tyler Terry is facing seven counts of armed criminal action for his role in a spree of shootings in St. Louis County, Missouri. Armed criminal action is an unclassified felony in Missouri that includes the committing of a crime with and through, the knowing use, assistance and aid of a deadly weapon.
First-Degree Robbery
- Tyler Terry is charged with first-degree robbery related to the shooting death of Dr. Sergei Zacharev. Investigators allege that Simpson and Terry saw Zacharev walking in a parking lot when Terry told her to drove back by so he could rob him. Investigators said Terry shot Zacharev multiple times and Simpson stole his satchel. Terry then got out of the car and shot Zacharev more times. The satchel was found in the couple's car in South Carolina.
First-Degree Assault
- Tyler Terry is charged with first-degree assault in connection with shooting at Allan Moore's Chevrolet Corvette on Highway 170. Moore told police he was shot at about 10 times. His vehicle had three bullet holes when officers arrived to investigate.
- Terry is charged with first-degree assault for the shooting of Stanley Goodkin, the husband of Barbara Goodkin. Police said multiple shots were fired into the Goodkins' car. Investigators said Stanley Goodkin's life was saved by a cellphone that stopped a bullet from entering his chest.
Unlawful Use of a Weapon
- Tyler Terry is facing two counts of unlawful use of a weapon in connection with shooting at Allan Moore's Corvette and Stanley Goodkin's BMW. Both incidents happened on May 15.
Charges Facing Adrienne Simpson
Murder
- Adrienne Simpson is charged with murder in connection with the death of her husband, Eugene Simpson, on May 2. According to an arrest warrant, Simpson told detectives she and Tyler Terry shot and killed Eugene Simpson and dumped his body on Stroud Road in Chester County, South Carolina.
- Adrienne Simpson is facing two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the killings of Barbara Goodkin and Dr. Sergei Zacharev in St. Louis County, Missouri, on May 15. First-degree murder charges in Missouri carry a life sentence if convicted.
- Adrienne Simpson is charged with murder in connection with the killing of Thomas Hardin on May 2. Simpson was initially charged with accessory after the fact before her charges were upgraded.
Accessory to Attempted Murder
- Adrienne Simpson is facing one count of accessory to attempted murder for allegedly driving the getaway car during a high-speed chase in Chester County on May 17. During that chase, Tyler Terry is charged with firing multiple rounds at deputies in pursuit.
Failure to Stop for Blue Light
- Adrienne Simpson is charged with failure to stop for blue light for her attempt to elude law enforcement on Highway 9 in Chester County, South Carolina. Deputies spotted Simpson's vehicle in the parking lot of a Bojangles in Richburg after hours. When deputies attempted to stop Simpson, she refused to pull over, initiating a chase.
Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime
- According to an arrest warrant, Adrienne Simpson was in possession of a nickel-plated .38 revolver during the killing of Eugene Simpson on May 2. Eugene Simpson died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to his autopsy.
First-Degree Robbery
- Adrienne Simpson is charged with first-degree robbery related to the shooting death of Dr. Sergei Zacharev. Investigators allege that Simpson and Tyler Terry saw Zacharev walking in a parking lot when Terry told her to drove back by so he could rob him. Investigators said Terry shot Zacharev multiple times and Simpson stole his satchel. Terry then got out of the car and shot Zacharev more times. The satchel was found in the couple's car in South Carolina.
First-Degree Assault
- Adrienne Simpson is charged with first-degree assault in connection with shooting at Allan Moore's Chevrolet Corvette on Highway 170. Moore told police he was shot at about 10 times. His vehicle had three bullet holes when officers arrived to investigate.
- Adrienne Simpson is charged with first-degree assault for the shooting of Stanley Goodkin, the husband of Barbara Goodkin. Police said multiple shots were fired into the Goodkins' car. Investigators said Stanley Goodkin's life was saved by a cellphone that stopped a bullet from entering his chest.
Armed Criminal Action
- Adrienne Simpson is facing seven counts of armed criminal action for his role in a spree of shootings in St. Louis County, Missouri. Armed criminal action is an unclassified felony in Missouri that includes the committing of a crime with and through, the knowing use, assistance and aid of a deadly weapon.
Unlawful Use of a Weapon
- Adrienne Simpson is facing two counts of unlawful use of a weapon in connection with shooting at Allan Moore's Corvette and Stanley Goodkin's BMW. Both incidents happened on May 15.