Tyler Terry scheduled to face judge Tuesday afternoon

Terry was arrested on May 25 after a nearly week-long manhunt in rural Chester County, South Carolina. He's facing multiple charges, including attempted murder.

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — Tyler Terry, the suspect accused of murder and attempted murder in South Carolina, as well as two homicides in St. Louis, Missouri, will make his first court appearance in Chester County Tuesday afternoon.

Terry is scheduled to face a judge at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, May 25, one day after he was captured by police. Terry evaded authorities for nearly a week in a wooded part of Chester County near Richburg, not far from where the car he was in during a high-speed chase crashed.

The alleged driver of that vehicle, Adrienne Simpson, was arrested at the scene of the crash. Simpson is facing multiple charges for her role in the couple's alleged crime spree, including the killing of her husband, Eugene Simpson. The Chester County Coroner's Office told WCNC Charlotte's Billie Jean Shaw the cause of Eugene Simpson's death will likely be released sometime Tuesday.

Adrienne Simpson's sister said she moved in with her family in 2018 before things "went downhill." It wasn't long until she became homeless and lived with Terry in the woods, according to her sister, Kristin.

"We took them water, but you know I never had contact with him because she knew I didn't agree with her choices," she said.

In total, Tyler Terry has been linked to four homicides in two states. He's also accused of firing multiple shots at Chester County deputies during the police chase that led to the nearly week-long manhunt.

More than 300 law enforcement officers, including local, state and federal agents, spent six days tracking Tyler along Highway 9 and Highway 99 in Chester County before he was captured.

