Murder suspect, Tyler Terry, is set to accept plea deal

His charges stem from last year when Terry and his co-defendant Adrienne Simpson were suspected of setting a fire and then shooting at people at a mobile home.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — Tyler Terry is set to agree to a plea agreement on several charges in Chester County. The charges range from discharging a firearm to evading police and murder.

His charges stem from last year when Terry and his co-defendant Adrienne Simpson were suspected of setting a fire and then shooting at people at a mobile home in York County in May.

A Chester County deputy later saw a car that matched the one a witness described in the house fire incident. When the deputy tried to stop it, the car took off. After a short chase in Chester county, police captured Simpson, but Terry managed to escape, and the chase quickly turned into an all-out manhunt that ended a week later with his arrest.

Terry faces a long list of felony charges in York and Chester Counties, including Murder for the deaths of Thomas Hardin, who identified as a woman, in York County and Eugen Simpson, Adrienne’s husband in Chester County.

Terry is expected to accept a plea agreement to some charges Wednesday in Chester County. Regardless of what happens today, Terry still also faces charges in York and two murder charges in St. Louis.

FREE PODCASTS

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts