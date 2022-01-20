Police: Man arrested in slaying of LA woman, 24, at store has criminal background in Charlotte

Shawn Laval Smith was arrested this week in Pasadena.

LOS ANGELES — Authorities have arrested a 31-year-old man in connection with the slaying of a woman while she worked at a Los Angeles furniture store last week.

Shawn Laval Smith was taken into custody shortly before noon Wednesday in Pasadena.

Investigators offered a $250,000 reward during a news conference Tuesday for information leading to Smith’s identity, arrest and conviction in the fatal stabbing of 24-year-old Brianna Kupfer.

A customer found Kupfer dead on the floor Thursday afternoon at the store in the Hancock Park neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Smith is a transient who has been seen in several Southern California cities along with San Diego and San Francisco.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) confirmed Smith was wanted from several bike thefts around Uptown during May, 2016. A spokesperson for the department said he was also arrested on in the past for stolen property offenses.

His last known incident in Charlotte, according to CMPD, was an aggravated assault at a homeless shelters. Officials say he was arrested for that offense on April 28, 2018, by G4S Police on those warrants.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

