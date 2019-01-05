CHARLOTTE, N.C. — UNC Charlotte sent out a NinerNotice late Wednesday morning about commencement and belonging retrieval after Tuesday's deadly shooting on campus.

Graduation will continue as planned, according to the notice. Graduates were told to check their email for additional information.

More information will be released later about exams which remain canceled through Sunday.

Students and staff were told buildings, with the exception of Atkins Library, would be open for 30 minutes on Wednesday.

Here is the schedule:

J. Murrey Atkins Library -- Open at 11 a.m. to retrieve items; open for all at noon

Zone 1 -- McEniry, Botanical Gardens McMillan Greenhouse, Prospector, Auxiliary Services, Smith and Friday, open at 1:30 p.m.

Zone 2 -- Cato, Storrs, CAB, Cedar, Hickory, and Sycamore, open at 2 p.m.

Zone 3 -- Facilities Management-Police and Public Safety, Hawthorne, Martin Hall, Grounds Compound, and J Building, open at 2:30 p.m.

Zone 4 -- Scott Hall, Hunt Hall, Laurel, Holshouser, Sanford, and Moore, open at 3 p.m.

Zone 5 -- Denny, Fretwell, Rowe Arts, Colvard, Cone, King, Reese, Macy, Barnard, Winningham and Garinger, open at 3:30 p.m.

Zone 6 -- Cato College of Education, Woodward, SAC and College of Health and Human Services, open at 4 p.m.

Zone 7 -- CRI campus, open at 4:30 p.m.

Kennedy Building -- Employees and students who were in Kennedy should contact Police and Public Safety directly at 704-687-8300 to obtain their possessions

Items not retrieved will be picked up by building managers and secured in each building’s lost and found

Other questions about item retrieval -- Contact Police and Public Safety at 704-687-8300

A vigil will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Star Quad between Atkins Library and Barnhardt Student Activity Center, or buildings 46 and 4 on the campus map.

The University is in a C3 status until 11:59 p.m. Wednesday. Information on Thursday operations should be released by 5 p.m. Wednesday.

The following support services are available to the University community:

Center for Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) -- CAPS is open to serve students. Students also can visit the Foundation Building (across University City Blvd. from the main UNC Charlotte campus) to speak with a counselor.

Employee Assistance Program (EAP) -- Employees needing support should contact the EAP at 1-877-603-8259. On-site support is available in King 221, 201A and 201B. Additional information is available on the HR website.

Family Assistance Center (FAC) -- The FAC is open in the Barnhardt Student Activity Center (SAC) to provide specialized support services to victims and their immediate families.

RELATED: Chancellor identifies victims in deadly UNCC campus shooting

RELATED: UNCC students, professor still in shock after gunman opens fire in classroom

RELATED: Real-time updates: UNC Charlotte shooting

RELATED: Who is Trystan Terrell? UNCC shooting suspect facing multiple charges