UNC police looking for man accused of rape on campus

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — UNC police have alerted the public to a reported rape on UNC-Chapel Hill's campus over the weekend.

The rape occurred at the loading dock between the undergraduate library and student stores on Sunday evening, according to police.

Police said no suspect has been apprehended, but they are looking for a man about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and last seen wearing a blue shirt and shorts. An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information should call 911 or UNC police.

