UNC shooting suspect's mental capacity in question

Attorneys and at least one doctor said the man accused of shooting a University of North Carolina faculty member lacks the mental capacity to be tried for the crime.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Attorneys and at least one doctor told a judge Tuesday that the man accused of shooting a University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill faculty member Aug. 28 and sparking a campus-wide lockdown lacks the mental capacity to be tried for that crime.

Tailei Qi, a 34-year-old doctoral student UNC-CH faces charges of first-degree murder and having a gun on education property. He is being held without bond and is represented by a public defender.

Qi is accused of shooting Zijie Yan, an associate professor in the department of Applied Physical Sciences and Qi's academic advisor.

In the months before his death, Yan reached out to a colleague to express concern over a student who had told him about struggling with severe mental illness and delusions, but he did not specify that student was Qi.

