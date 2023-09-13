'All clear' at UNC Chapel Hill after reports of person with a gun

Police had told the campus to be on the lookout for a suspect involved in an incident at Alpine Bagel Cafe at the UNC Student Union.

RALEIGH, N.C. — An "all clear" has been given at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill after an emergency notification on Wednesday afternoon prompted a "shelter in place" order. Police had been investigating the possibility of an armed or dangerous person on or near campus.

WRAL News has learned no shots were fired. Police officers were gathered around the UNC Student Union building around 1 p.m.

University police are advising all students, faculty and staff to shelter in place and follow protocol:

Go inside immediately.

Close windows and doors.

Stay until further notice.

Follow directions from emergency responders or University officials.

For the second time this semester, sirens are sounding on campus at UNC Chapel Hill for an armed and dangerous person. How is this real life. pic.twitter.com/L3jbSd9JqK — Evan Fisher (@EFisherWX) September 13, 2023

Police are on the lookout for a suspect involved in an incident at Alpine Bagel Cafe at the student union. A person was seen with a firearm near that location. People were seen leaving the student union and UNC Student Stores, which neighbors the student union.

