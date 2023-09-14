UNC suspect threatened to kill someone at student union, warrants state

Judge Hathaway Pendergrass appointed Harris a public defender and ruled his bond be increased to $50,000 from $10,000 "for the safety of the community."

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — A Durham man was arrested Wednesday and charged with pointing a gun at someone at an on-campus bagel shop at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Arrest warrants show Mickel Deonte Harris, 27, was charged with felony carrying a gun on educational property. He was also charged with misdemeanor assault by pointing a gun and misdemeanor communicating threats.

Warrants state Harris had a gun inside the Graham Student Union, where the bagel shop is located. Warrants also state Harris threatened to physically injure a man by pointing the gun at him and telling him he "would kill the victim."

