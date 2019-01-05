CHARLOTTE, N.C. — UNC Charlotte students are finally being let out of the dorm rooms after a 12-hour lockdown was lifted from the campus Wednesday morning.

Several students said they heard gunshots at Kennedy Hall. Students in surrounding buildings, including the school's library, said they hid for hours before police escorted them to a safe area.

Many of those students and faculty are still in shock from the shooting. Just hours after coming face-to-face with the shooter, professor Adam Johnson sent a message to his students Wednesday.

"As many of you likely know, there was a shooting in my class today," Johnson wrote. "I am unhurt but some of my students did not make it."

UNCC Chancellor Philip Dubois identified the students who were killed as 19-year-old Ellis Parlier of Midland, N.C. and 21-year-old Riley Howell of Waynesville, N.C. Four others who were injured are expected to recover, according to Dubois.

The gunman is reportedly a former student of Johnson's and sat in the class for several minutes before the attack.

"I just heard people yelling and screaming, 'there's a shooter, there's a shooter,' so my first reaction was to drop all of my things and try to find some place to hide," said Khalil Boss.

For the next two hours, Boss, a senior at UNCC, hid in the library under the steps of an emergency exit. As gunshots continued, Boss began bracing himself for what he thought would be the end.

All he wanted to do was call his mom.

"I asked a stranger for her phone," he said. "She was nice enough to let me use it."

Boss, like many students said they are packing up their things and leaving campus for a few days but not before attending Wednesday night's candlelight vigil in honor of the victims.

The accused shooter faces a dozen charges, including two counts of murder and four counts of attempted murder. He is being held in the Mecklenburg County Jail without bond. He is scheduled to appear in court Thursday afternoon.

