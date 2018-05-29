CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The UNC Charlotte student that was killed after falling from a party bus in northeast Charlotte on May 1 was likely drinking, according to a toxicology report.

According to the toxicology report from the Chief Medical Examiner in Raleigh, 20-year-old Polly Rogers had 190 mg/dL of alcohol in her blood after the fatal accident. That would equate to a 0.19 BAC, more than double the legal limit to be considered driving under the influence in North Carolina.

Rogers was not driving during the incident. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police determined that Rogers was riding on a party bus owned by Charlotte Party Charters that left the campus of UNCC and was going to a bar in uptown when she fell out of an emergency window on the right side of the bus and landed in the roadway before being struck by two vehicles.

Victor Rabb, owner of the bus, was charged for not having insurance and carrying fake license plates on the bus. State inspectors found numerous violations after Rabb turned the bus over for inspection, including two unmarked emergency exits and an onboard fire extinguisher was discharged.

Rabb said the buses had never had anyone open the emergency windows before the deadly accident.

“We do safety checks and everything obviously everything was in good working order,” he said. “I have daughters, and I can’t imagine something like what family is going through."

