Man brings own child to drug deal near Union County school, deputies say

The second suspect also brought a gun to the deal.

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — The Union County Sheriff's Office says a man brought his own infant child along to a drug deal that happened close to a school Thursday.

According to a Facebook post from the office, 26-year-old Austin Lee Page of Monroe brought his toddler along to the Sun Valley area Thursday afternoon to buy heroin. Deputies say their narcotics bureau saw the suspicious activity and found Page with toddler in tow, along with 30-year-old Joshua Wendell Oxendine of Stallings.

Deputies say the foiled heroin exchange happened less than 1000 feet from a nearby school, and that Oxendine had a gun with him he couldn't have since he is a previously convicted felon. Oxendine now faces numerous felony charges tied to the sale and delivery of heroin, along with being charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver a controlled substance within 1000 feet of a school. He also is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

As for Page, he also faces several drug charges along with misdemeanor child abuse. The Department of Social Services was alerted after his arrest and the child was returned to the mother.

Both men remain in jail as of writing.

