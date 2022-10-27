Union County employee charged with child sex crimes, sheriff's office says

Jamie Belk is now suspended without pay from his role as a maintenance technician.

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A Waxhaw man employed by the Union County government is now facing charges tied to child sexual exploitation after an investigation was launched.

The Union County Sheriff's Office said they arrested 48-year-old Jamie Belk on Thursday as part of an extensive investigation. Deputies said the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children sent them a cyber tip indicating someone possessed and downloaded images flagged as child pornography. The office said they followed all leads they claimed pointed them to Belk, who was notably a maintenance technician working with Union County.

Eventually, the sheriff's office charged Belk with 3rd-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and secretly peeping, both felonies.

“Our detectives were able to effectively utilize this cyber tip to identify and ultimately arrest a suspect in this case. I am proud of the work that was done during this investigation and this agency will continue to aggressively investigate and arrest those in our community seeking to exploit our children,” said Sheriff Eddie Cathey in a statement.

Union County manager Mark Watson also confirmed Belk is suspended without pay as the investigation continues. He also said he's "fully committed" to supporting deputies with the investigation.

"As public servants, our role is not only to serve Union County residents, but uphold the values of this community. We hold our employees to the highest of standards and will continue to do so," Watson said in a statement.

Anyone who may have more information should call Union County deputies at 704-283-3789.

