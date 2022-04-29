Family of man killed by Union County deputy to speak Friday

Malcolm Staton was shot and killed during a traffic stop in Monroe in March. Deputies said Station used his car to ram three patrol cars while trying to get away.

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — The family of a Union County man who was killed during a traffic stop in March will speak to reporters Friday about the incident.

Malcolm Trieste Staton, 29, was shot and killed in the parking lot of the Sunny Food Mart in Monroe by a Union County deputy. Police said Staton used his car to hit three patrol vehicles while trying to flee the scene. That's when a deputy opened fire, shooting Staton in the back of the head, according to his family. The sheriff's office said officers were conducting a drug search on the car when shots were fired.

Staton's family said he had children in the car with him during the traffic stop. In a statement, the Cochran Firm said surveillance video from the store showed Staton "never posed a risk to the deputies" and they shot him while he had his girlfriend and two of their children in the car.

Staton's mother, and the mothers of five of his children, will speak alongside their attorneys at 11 a.m. Friday.

Attorney Shean Williams said the Cochran Firm is conducting its own investigation into the incident. In a statement, Williams said it was "incredibly reckless" of deputies to shoot into the car while Staton's children and girlfriend were with him.

Earlier this month, Staton's family held a protest in Monroe demanding justice for his killing.

"What happened — was murder," Ne Ne Blakeney, one of Staton's family members, said. "They attacked a man, they surrounded a man ... they shot a man who was unarmed, no drugs, who was in the car with his kids and family."

The Union County Sheriff's Office issued a statement following the protest saying the investigation was being led by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation. An SBI spokesperson said the investigation was still ongoing at the time.

