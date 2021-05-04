x
Suspect in deadly Union County shooting arrested, police say

One person in custody after deputies found 35-year-old Dustin Lane Rape dead from a gunshot wound Monday morning.
Credit: Adobe Stock Images

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies in Union County are investigating after a man was shot and killed Monday morning. 

According to the Union County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a shooting on Corinth Church Road. When first responders got to the scene, they found a man who had been shot. The victim, identified as 35-year-old Dustin Lane Rape, was later pronounced dead. 

Detectives said the suspect sped away from the scene but was stopped by police and is now in custody. The sheriff's office has not yet identified the suspect or announced any formal charges. 

No further information has been released. 

