Pair of suspects arrested during suspected fraudulent fridge sale, Union County deputies say

One man involved was a registered sex offender with outstanding warrants for registry violations.

Example video title will go here for this video

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Two men were arrested by the Union County Sheriff's Office after deputies said one was scamming people out of money with the promise of a refrigerator, while the other had sex offender registry violations.

According to a post shared on Facebook, deputies were alerted to the alleged fraud when a 9-1-1 caller said they tried to buy the fridge from 27-year-old Cody Sterling of Monroe. The appliance was reportedly posted on Facebook Marketplace, but Sterling reportedly demanded up-front "deposits" via online payment. After the deposit was made, Sterling didn't deliver on his promise.

But deputies said they were able to meet with Sterling in person last week, and arrested him when he showed up to collect another deposit.

Felonious Appliance Salesman Arrested After Scamming Local Residents Late last week, Union County Sheriff’s Office... Posted by Union County Sheriff's Office, Monroe, NC on Tuesday, December 13, 2022

Sterling wouldn't be the only person taken into custody; 41-year-old David Webb of Monroe was Sterling's driver for the alleged fake transaction. Deputies said he is a known registered sex offender, but had outstanding arrest warrants for registry violations. Webb was taken into custody alongside Webb.

Sterling is charged with one felony count of obtaining property by false pretenses. As of publication, he remained in the Union County jail on a $1,500 secured bond. Webb, meanwhile, remains in custody on a $5,000 secured bond.

Deputies are asking anyone who thinks they were a victim or may have more information about what happened to come forward by calling 704-283-2789.

Note: WCNC instituted a new policy in March 2021 regarding the broadcast or posting of mugshots.

WCNC will only air or post a mugshot if the person has been formally charged with a crime and in a few other cases. The exceptions include: If it appears the person could be a danger to themselves or others or if they are wanted by authorities; to differentiate between people with a common name; if the photos could encourage more victims to come forward. The news-editorial leadership may also decide to use a mugshot based on the severity of the crime(s) committed and/or the level of public interest in the crime and ensuing criminal proceedings.

WCNC Charlotte is choosing to show the mugshots of the suspects in this case because deputies have asked for any potential victims to come forward.