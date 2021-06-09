$5K reward offered for information about murder of Union County man

RALEIGH, N.C. — The office of North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper is offering a reward for information as a Union County murder investigation continues.
Cooper's office is adding in a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible for the murder of 33-year-old Joshua Tramaine Allen. Allen went missing from Marshville on January 23, 2021 and was found dead in Wingate on February 9.
Local authorities had been following up tips on Allen's whereabouts since he went missing, including the Union County Sheriff's Office, Marshville Police Department, and Monroe Police Department. Anyone who has information on this investigation is asked to call UCSO at 704-283-3789, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation at 919-662-4500, or leave tips with Union County Crime Stoppers at 704-283-5600.