4 charged in Union County drive-by shooting

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Three suspects were arrested and another is wanted in connection with a drive-by shooting in Union County, North Carolina last week, police said.

According to the Union County Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened in the St. John's Forest subdivision on Jan. 21. When deputies got to the area, they found a home and vehicle that had been shot multiple times. Deputies said no one was injured during the incident.

After speaking with witnesses and reviewing surveillance camera footage, detectives were able to identify a suspect vehicle. That led detectives to identifying four suspects wanted for their roles in the shooting.

Christian Isaiah Richardson, 18, was charged with discharging a weapon into an occupied residency and conspiracy. Christian Dquan McFadden, 21, is facing the same charges as Richardson. Deputies charged Raquel De'Quan McIver with those charges, as well as one count of misdemeanor larceny.

Deputies obtained a warrant for Rodney Massey, 18, but he has not yet been arrested. Any person with information about his whereabouts is asked to call police immediately.