Union County chase ends in south Charlotte

Law enforcement is continuing to search for one suspect after taking another suspect into custody.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Union County Sheriff's Office is continuing to search for one suspect after a police chase from their county ended in south Charlotte Wednesday afternoon.

Around 12:30 p.m., the sheriff's office tweeted saying a "vehicle pursuit initiated by UCSO deputies has ended at the intersection of Providence Rd. and McKee Road. One suspect is in custody and deputies are searching for a second suspect."

A man fled the vehicle wearing an orange hoodie and bright-colored camo pants.

Photos from the scene showed a crash between a white Chevy Suburban and a blue Honda RV that occurred in the westbound lanes of McKee Road near the intersection with Providence Road.

Deputies had attempted to stop the Suburban after a 911 caller near Indian Trail reported the vehicle had been following her, Union County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Lt. James M. Maye told WCNC Charlotte. When the vehicle refused to stop for deputies, a pursuit ensued.

Investigators could be seen searching the Suburban before the roadway was reopened around 1 p.m.

It was not immediately known if anyone was injured in the crash.