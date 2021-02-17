Union County principal charged with simple assault

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A Union County principal is breaking her silence regarding her arrest last month.
Kathryn Earp is the principal at Poplin Elementary School in Indian Trail. Officials said she was charged in Asheville last month with misdemeanor simple assault.
Earp released a statement Tuesday evening apologizing for the embarrassment the arrest has caused the school.
Read the following statement in its entirety below:
Good evening parents, this is Principal Earp. I am calling to address information you may have seen in the media yesterday. I apologize for any embarrassment this has caused our school. What I want you to know is that I am still committed to being the principal of Poplin Elementary. I am dedicated to serving our students and staff and leading Poplin as we continue high-quality instruction and keeping our school safe.
MORE STORIES ON WCNC
RELATED: VERIFY: Quarantine guidance for vaccinated people changed, does that mean they can't spread COVID-19?