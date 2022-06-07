Caught on camera: Union County Sheriff's Office shares warning to lock car doors after multiple break-ins

Unlocked Doors Lead to Theft of Firearms and Vehicle During Series of Break-In’s On Sunday morning, Union County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to over 25 separate homes within the Bonterra subdivision in order to complete incident reports for a series of motor vehicle breaking and entering incidents. Throughout the early morning hours on Sunday, a group of thieves targeted only UNLOCKED motor vehicles within the neighborhood and stole various items to include two firearms and a vehicle itself that the ignition keys were left inside of. Early this morning, officers with the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department located the vehicle stolen during this break-in series and identified four juvenile male suspects. UCSO investigators have determined that the same four juveniles identified by CMPD are the offenders from the motor vehicle break-in’s in Bonterra. Due to the 2019 “Raise the Age” legislation preventing the physical arrest of these thieves, UCSO investigators requested that secured custody orders be issued for the three 17-year-old and one 15-year-old juvenile suspects. Secured custody orders were not granted in this case and the offenders had to be released. UCSO investigators will be charging each offender with over 25 individual felonies for their criminal behavior via juvenile petition through the Department of Juvenile Justice. The stolen firearms in this case have not been recovered at this time. Due to these offender’s status as juveniles, their identities cannot be released to the public. Sheriff Cathey would like to take this time to remind all of our residents to LOCK YOUR CAR DOORS. As you can see from the video below, this group of thieves tried the vehicle’s door handle, found the doors were locked, and moved on to the next driveway. A simple press of a button before you go to bed can prevent crime from occurring in our area and also prevent you from becoming a victim. Always remove your car keys and valuables from your vehicle and always secure your firearms inside your home when parking for the evening.