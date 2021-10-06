Union County teacher arrested, accused of sending 'obscene material' to multiple students on Snapchat

UCPS told WCNC Charlotte that Valladares is still employed with the district, but has been on administrative leave since Sept. 28.

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Weddington High School teacher Santos Alejandro Valladares has been arrested and charged with two counts of Disseminating Obscenities and three counts of Disseminating Obscenities to a Minor, according to the Union County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said the arrest was the result of an investigation by the UCSO with the assistance of Union County Public Schools.

UCPS staff initially received information that Valladares was "maintaining inappropriate contact with students online." Detectives with UCSO learned that he initiated and maintained contact with multiple students through the use of Snapchat.

According to UCSO, detectives determined Valladares shared "obscene material" during conversations on Snapchat.

Investigators are still investigating the matter at this time. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Union County Sheriff’s Office at 704-283-3789 or Union County Crime Stoppers at 704-283-5600.

“Our investigators, along with UCPS administrative staff, came together to identify and arrest a perpetrator that sought to exploit the children of our community," Sheriff Eddie Cathey said in a statement. "We will remain vigilant in our efforts to curb any activity related to sexual exploitation. I encourage parents to speak with their children and teenagers about the dangers of social media applications and to monitor their accounts to ensure their safety”

UCPS told WCNC Charlotte that Valladares is still employed with the district, but has been on administrative leave since Sept. 28.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts