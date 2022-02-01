Man shot, killed near UNC Charlotte campus: CMPD

The 27-year-old victim was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. No arrests have been made.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man was shot and killed at an apartment complex in Charlotte's University City area Monday, police said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police were called to a reported shooting at a home near the 1500 block of Ivy Meadow Drive in the Piedmont at Ivy Meadows apartment complex, which is about a mile south of the UNC Charlotte campus. When officers got to the area, they found a man who had been shot.

The victim, identified as 27-year-old Lemuel Joseph Gipson, was rushed to Atrium Health's Carolinas Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

CMPD homicide detectives were called to the scene and searched the area for any potential witnesses to the shooting. So far, CMPD has not released any suspect information or announced any arrests in connection with Gipson's death.

Any person with information about this shooting or any other incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Witnesses may also call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly with CMPD homicide detectives. All calls are anonymous.

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts