Autopsy shows UNC professor was shot multiple times, including to neck, head, face

Zijie Yan had wound to his arms, right hand, neck and face. He was found dead in his office at UNC's Caudill Laboratory.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill professor whose shooting spurred a campus-wide lockdown at the beginning of the academic year was shot multiple times, an autopsy shows.

Zijie Yan was an associate professor in UNC’s department of applied physical sciences, where he was an academic advisor to the man charged with his murder, graduate student, Tailei Qi.

Yan was a father of two who had been at UNC since 2019. He earned his PhD in materials engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and did postdoctoral research at the University of Chicago before a stint as an assistant professor at Clarkson University.

