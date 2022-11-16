Hough HS graduate shot in his sleep during UVA attack, prosecutors allege

Devin Chandler, a graduate of Hough High School, was shot and killed in his sleep while returning from a field trip, a witness told prosecutors.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One of the three University of Virginia football players who were killed in the shooting Sunday night was shot in his sleep, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Devin Chandler, a graduate of Hough High School in Cornelius, was shot while he was sleeping on a bus that was returning from a field trip, according to NBC News.

The suspect, 22-year-old Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., made his first virtual court appearance Wednesday. No bond was set and Jones told the court he will seek his own counsel for his trial.

The witness who said Chandler was killed in his sleep said Jones was aiming at "certain people" and "not randomly shooting," according to prosecutor James Hingeley.

Jones was charged with three counts of second-degree murder and five counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, as well as two counts of malicious wounding in connection with the deadly shooting. His next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 8.

Chandler, D'Sean Perry and South Carolina native Lavel Davis Jr. were killed in the shooting. Two other students were hurt. One remains hospitalized in serious condition. The University of Virginia canceled its football game with Coastal Carolina that was scheduled for Saturday in response to the tragedy.

Perry was a linebacker on the team. Chandler and Davis both played wide receiver. Jones was listed on the team's 2018 roster. He was not listed on the team's roster in any following season.

