CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There have been a total of 152 unsolved homicides in Charlotte between 2012 and 2021, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department data reviewed by WCNC Charlotte.

One of those unsolved homicides is the case of 22-year-old Jaylon Webber, who was shot and killed last year at a video arcade called Shark Tan Bonus Spin, which is located on Freedom Drive.

More than a year later, there are still no arrests. The family isn't giving up hope that justice will one day be served.

“It still hurts because I think about him every day," Patrica Newman, Webber's mother, told WCNC Charlotte's Lexi Wilson.

The images of May 13th, 2021 remain all too vivid for Newman.

That morning is a moment she'll never forget.

“That was the worst day of my life," she said. "I felt like I was in a dream. It was a horrible horrible feeling."

Newman said Webber was part of the 'Stop the Killing Movement'. She's saddened that he was a victim of gun violence.

From the same year Webber was killed, CMPD said they have 22 cases still open. As CMPD worked to find suspects, Webber's family grieved.

“Upset, mad, cause I want justice. I want justice for my baby, as well as for the other families too," Newman said.

There are a lot of questions left unanswered for the family.

“I just want to know why did you do it," Newman pleads. "That was my heart. Everybody knew that I loved my baby."

Anyone with information related to the killing of Webber, or any other unsolved case, is asked to call CMPD Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Webber is just one of more than 150 murder victims still awaiting justice.