North Carolina UPS driver killed while delivering packages

A 23-year-old UPS driver was killed while making deliveries in Raleigh Wednesday. His accused killer has been arrested.

RALEIGH, N.C. — A 23-year-old UPS employee is dead after he was shot while delivering packages in Raleigh, North Carolina Wednesday.

One witness said he heard at least seven shots. Dylan Scott Wall was shot and taken to a hospital for treatment, police said, but died as a result of his injuries.

SWAT team members surrounded a house near the scene of the shooting and after a brief standoff arrested Stephen Joseph Bynem, 30.

He has been charged with murder in connection with Wall's death.