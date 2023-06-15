1 hurt in Uptown shooting, Medic says

One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting on College Street in Uptown Charlotte early Thursday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was rushed to the hospital after being shot in Uptown Charlotte early Thursday morning, Medic said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police responded to a reported shooting on North College Street around 3:30 a.m. The shooting happened just outside the Levine Museum of the New South. Investigators at the scene were searching an area across the street for evidence.

CMPD closed College Street between East 6th Street and East 7th Street. The road was reopened around 5:30 a.m.

Detectives have not identified a suspect or announced any arrests at this time. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

WCNC Charlotte is committed to reporting on the issues facing the communities we serve. We tell the stories of people working to solve persistent social problems. We examine how problems can be solved or addressed to improve the quality of life and make a positive difference. WCNC Charlotte is seeking solutions for you. Send your tips or questions to newstips@wcnc.com.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.