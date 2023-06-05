Medic: 1 hurt in Uptown shooting

One person was rushed to the hospital after a shooting in Uptown Charlotte early Monday, Medic said.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was rushed to the hospital after a shooting in Uptown Charlotte Monday morning, Medic said.

Medic responded to a reported shooting on West 5th Street, near the intersection with North Pine Street and the VUE apartments. The victim was rushed to Atrium Health's Carolinas Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, according to Medic.

WCNC Charlotte has reached out to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police for more information. No suspect information has been released at this time and it's unclear if anyone is in custody.

Witnesses with information about this incident or any other are asked to call Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

WCNC Charlotte is committed to reporting on the issues facing the communities we serve. We tell the stories of people working to solve persistent social problems. We examine how problems can be solved or addressed to improve the quality of life and make a positive difference. WCNC Charlotte is seeking solutions for you. Send your tips or questions to newstips@wcnc.com.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts