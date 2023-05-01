Uptown Charlotte continues to see property crimes end of 2022

CMPD is investigating several lockers that were broken into and has issued warrant for an arrest for suspected car thief.

Charlotte Mecklenburg's most recent crime numbers report, released in October of 2022, showed an increase in property crimes.

Charlotte's Uptown area saw those types of crimes in December.

One involved several lockers at the Planet Fitness where several lockers were smashed in the men's locker room. Victims reported stolen items from cash to clothes.

Michael Knapp said he'll probably not work out at the Uptown location again.

He told WCNC, "This might not be a safe location to work out in, or to have your stuff in."

Knapp remembered December 16 as a routine day, ending with a workout at the gym.

He recalled, "The gentleman that worked for Planet Fitness made an announcement on the gym floor, that if we had anything in the locker room, we should immediately run in there and check because there's been a theft. Someone had broken into several of the lockers and stolen stuff."



Knapp described the scene as if someone had used a crowbar to break the locker doors off the hinges.

Police reports show several people had personal belongings stolen. Knapp said his clothes, wallet carrying cash, credit cards and IDs were also taken.

Knapp said part of his frustration is with the gym's management, reflected in a letter to Knapp. It claims that the gym has no liability while encouraging gym members to keep their valuables in their car, which is something police warns against.

A spokesperson from CMPD said they are still waiting for a court order to obtain surveillance footage, citing Planet Fitness' corporate policy. WCNC reached out to the gym's corporate office and is waiting to hear back.

When it comes to auto thefts around the Queen City, in October of 2022, CMPD reports a 17% increase compared to the year before.

A Charlotte woman told WCNC it happened to her on December 30.

Nyema Cropper, a bail bond agent for U.S. Bonding Company, said she parked her car in front of the jail in Uptown to post bond for a client and just like that, her car was gone.

Cropper said, "The crime up here surprisingly is kind of bad."

Even though the office is located behind the jail on 4th Street, Cropper who works the night shift, said it's dangerous when it gets dark.



"It's not safe for us to walk around the corner," Cropper said. "I know that I locked the doors when I got out of the car 'cause I heard the alarm beep."

She said officers told her her car was probably towed. She said she was filing a police report when she heard other officers call in on the radio after checking the footage from the building.

She recounted, "Car was stolen from in front of the Mecklenburg county jail. A guy with bright yellow pants got out of jail walk to my car, got in it and drove off."

She added, "That's the stupidest thing I ever heard. Like, honestly, I've never seen a dumber criminal. Who gets out of jail after making bond for stealing a car, and then steals another car right in front of the jail?"

According to CMPD, a warrant is issued for the arrest of Anthony Goddard. Police reports show he has a history of stealing cars along with several other driving-related charges.

