Uptown shooting victim dies days later, Charlotte police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — More than a week after a man was arrested for shooting someone else in Uptown, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says the suspect now faces a murder charge because the victim passed away.

CMPD said the June 1 shooting unfolded in the First Ward area around 2:30 a.m. that day, along North Brevard Street near the Spectrum Center. Officers were originally called to investigate a disturbance when they heard gunshots nearby.

Officers said they quickly spotted the suspect running away with a gun in hand. He was taken into custody, and a male victim with a gunshot wound was found soon after. The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital and faced life-threatening injuries.

Eight days later, CMPD announced the victim died of his injuries in the hospital. He was identified Friday, June 9 as 26-year-old Martell Lavelle Davis, and the department said his next of kin was informed of his death.

CMPD has identified the suspect as 35-year-old Brandon Carteea Allen. He is now charged with first-degree murder and discharging a firearm into occupied property.

Officers continue to investigate. Anyone who can provide further information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tips can also be shared online.

