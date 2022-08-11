Person shot in Uptown, Medic reports

Paramedics said the victim faced life-threatening injuries.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A person is in the hospital after a shooting unfolded in the Uptown Charlotte area Thursday evening.

Medic said around 6 p.m. they were responding to a scene along Montford Point Street near North Tryon Street. From there, the agency said the victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. Paramedics described the victim's injuries as life-threatening.

WCNC Charlotte has reached out to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for additional information.

The location of the shooting is near several businesses, an apartment complex, a church, the Mecklenburg County government's Office of Vital Records, and the VAPA Center.

The shooting in Uptown comes just hours after a deadly shooting in west Charlotte claimed the life of a juvenile. Police say that scene unfolded around 3 p.m. near an apartment complex, and the investigation is just beginning.

