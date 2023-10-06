One person seriously injured after shooting in Uptown, Medic says

Medic said it responded to a shooting near the intersection of Trade Street and Tryon Street Friday morning where one person was hospitalized with serious injuries.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person has serious injuries following a shooting in Uptown Charlotte early Friday morning, according to Medic.

Medic said it responded to a shooting near the intersection of Trade Street and Tryon Street Friday morning where one person was hospitalized with serious injuries.

A WCNC Charlotte crew at the scene saw South Tryon Street was blocked off as officials investigated, starting at West Trade Street and stopping at the next street over. The road has since reopened.

No word if there are any known suspects in this case. WCNC Charlotte has reached out to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for more information on what happened.

Check back here as this story develops and on the WCNC Charlotte app.

WCNC Charlotte is committed to reporting on the issues facing the communities we serve. We tell the stories of people working to solve persistent social problems. We examine how problems can be solved or addressed to improve the quality of life and make a positive difference. WCNC Charlotte is seeking solutions for you. Send your tips or questions to newstips@wcnc.com.

MORE ON WCNC

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Pandora || Google Podcasts || iHeart

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Pandora || TuneIn || Google Podcasts || iHeart