Woman robbed, sexually assaulted at gunpoint, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are investigating after a woman was robbed and sexually assaulted at gunpoint near uptown Charlotte Sunday evening.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers were called to the 600 block of McNinch Street for a reported sexual assault around 5:30 p.m. Sunday. When officers got to the scene, the 25-year-old victim said she was robbed by a man at gunpoint before he sexually assaulted her and ran away.

The suspect was described as a middle-aged Black male with short, black hair and a beard. He was last seen wearing a white or gray shirt with dark pants, which were dirty.

CMPD detectives ask anyone who has information about this incident or the suspect to call police immediately. People can call 911 or the anonymous Crime Stoppers tip line at 704-334-1600.