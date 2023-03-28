US Marshals arrest final suspect in WV after deadly Statesville drive-by shooting: police

Authorities said they had warrants out for three people for the shooting death of a 19-year-old and attempted murder of a 15-year-old earlier this month.

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Authorities have arrested the third and final suspect in a drive-by shooting from earlier this month in Statesville, police report.

The United States Marshals Service, with the assistance of Carolina’s Regional Fugitive Task Force, took Javis Black, 22, into custody in Beckley, West Virginia, according to an update from the police department.

Black, Tevin Seymour, and Dakota Michael Duke were all wanted for a March 15 shooting on Goldsboro Avenue. Within two days of the incident, authorities announced they had Seymour and Duke in custody. At the time, Black's whereabouts were unknown.

Statesville Police said the three men fired into a home around 10 p.m. on March 15, hitting 19-year-old Zion Sincere Wilder and an unnamed 15-year-old in the head. Police said Wilder died at the scene and the 15-year-old remains in critical condition at the hospital.

Three adults and three other teens were inside the home at the time of the drive-by, police said.

Star Turner, Wilder's aunt, previously said she was one of the adults there and described how the shooters surrounded the house and opened fire.

"It was an ambush," Turner said. "They came from one half of the house all the way around to the back. To me, it was personal. For them to even shoot up my car, yeah, this was personal. And you took somebody's life and almost took another life? That's sad."

Turner said she was in the kitchen when she heard gunshots.

"I don't believe it's right that somebody can just cut your life off," she said. "Who gives somebody the right or the power to say when you can live or when you can die? There's nobody who can do that."

Northview Academy in Statesville closed the day after the shooting. Northview Academy and Statesville High School implemented remote learning the day after that, with district officials citing safety and a desire to keep the focus on learning as the reason.