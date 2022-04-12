Man arrested by US Marshals outside Charlotte Ross store

The suspect was taken into custody in the parking lot off the Ross Dress For Less on JW Clay Boulevard in northeast Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — U.S. Marshals arrested a man who had been wanted on multiple charges in northeast Charlotte Tuesday afternoon.

Daniel Black was wanted for a parole violation in 2020 and had warrants for robbery and felony conspiracy with the U.S. Marshals. Investigators said Black had an extensive criminal history that includes resisting arrest, narcotics, firearm by a felon and larceny with firearms.

A WCNC Charlotte viewer was at a shopping center in University City Tuesday when federal agents surrounded an SUV outside the Ross department store on JW Clay Boulevard. The driver of the SUV, identified as Black, attempted to back out but was blocked by a light pole and other vehicles. Investigators said Black was located after his vehicle was pinged in the area.

U.S. Marshals said Black was uncooperative to their orders to surrender and rammed his car into the pole multiple times. Eventually, Marshals broke Black's window and used a stun gun on him.

The witness who took the video shouted to agents that he was inside another vehicle and was escorted to a safe place.

Black was taken to the ground from the vehicle and placed in handcuffs. He was eventually led away by deputies. Black was heard shouting for someone to call his wife.

The witness, whose wife was inside the store at the time, said U.S. Marshals forced all customers to the back of the store until the suspect was in custody and the area was secured.

Black was checked out by paramedics and after he was deemed to be OK, was booked into the Mecklenburg County Jail.