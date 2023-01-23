Search underway for suspects who robbed a USPS letter carrier

The armed robbery happened around 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 19 in the area of Candlewood Drive near South Boulevard in Charlotte.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A U.S. Postal Service letter carrier was robbed in Charlotte on Thursday, according to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service. A reward of up to $50,000 is now available for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspects involved.

The armed robbery happened around 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 19 in the area of Candlewood Drive near South Boulevard in Charlotte. Three suspects fled the scene in a white four-door sedan. The suspects should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on the armed robbery is asked to contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 and say "Law Enforcement" with reference number 3953878. Tips can also be reported to Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts