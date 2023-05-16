Postal investigators seeking information about alleged Charlotte robber

The man reportedly stole from a postal worker along Castle Nook Drive in Charlotte

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The United States Postal Inspection Service is seeking information on a man accused of robbing a letter carrier about one week ago.

Investigators say the suspect robbed the carrier around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 9, along Castle Nook Drive. The neighborhood is in southwest Charlotte, off of Hamilton Road and near Steele Creek Road.

The suspect is believed to be about 6 feet 3 inches tall, in his late twenties, and weighing about 240 pounds. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and gray sweatpants. The suspect also drove away in a silver or gray Mercedes Benz sedan.

A maximum $50,000 reward is on the table for information leading to arrest. You can call the USPIS at 1-877-876-2455 and say "law enforcement" when prompted. Be sure to reference case number 4033111 when talking with investigators.

You can also reach out to Charlotte Crime Stoppers with information online or by calling 704-334-1600. All tips are anonymous.

The USPIS advises not to try to apprehend the suspect on one's own.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts