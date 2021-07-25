UVA doctor faces child porn-related charges, arrested

Charlottesville police said 37-year-old David Lapides was arrested Saturday after a cyber-tip led was reported.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Officials say a doctor at the University of Virginia has been arrested and accused of possessing child pornography.

Charlottesville police said Saturday that a cyber-tip led to the arrest of David Lapides. Police said the 37-year-old was in custody.

Local news outlets report Lapides is a neurologist at the university's medical center. A spokesman tells The Daily Progress he's currently on administrative leave.

Online court records show Lapides has a bond hearing scheduled for Friday morning.

Attempts by The Associated Press to reach a defense attorney listed for Lapides were not immediately successful.