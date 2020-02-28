Cabarrus County High School broken into, trashed and vandalized

CONCORD, N.C. — Concord Police are looking for suspects after vandals caused $100,000 in damage to Cabarrus County's newest high school.

Investigators said twice last week, suspects broke into West Cabarrus High School, which is under construction, and trashed the hallways, spilled gallons of paint and broke windows.

Concord Police Captain Alan Lee said because of the nature of the incident, detectives believe their suspects are juveniles.

"Juveniles typically talk so we're hoping they have discussed this with some friends or with somebody in the neighborhood," Capt. Lee said.

Captain Lee said the contractor, not the county, will have to pay for the clean-up, but he said the damage goes beyond a monetary value.

"Somebody's having to repair that damage, and it's costly damage," Capt. Lee said. "It causes a lot of heartaches, a lot of grief."

The high school is scheduled to open before the start of the next school year.

The school district released the following statement:

"Cabarrus County Schools is working closely with the Concord Police Department (CPD) and appreciates our partnership. Repairs to and replacement of items damaged from the vandalism at the WCHS site will be time-consuming for our contractors and costly for the school district. As CPD works to investigate and apprehend the individual(s) responsible, we encourage anyone with information to call 704-920-5000 or the Cabarrus Area Crime Stoppers at 704-93-CRIME."

Cabarrus Area Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 dollar reward for information on the suspects.

