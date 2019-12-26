ANDREWS, S.C. — Members of a South Carolina church say someone broke into a building they use for gatherings and set several fires.

The State Law Enforcement Division is helping Andrews Police investigate last Sunday's fire at the Spirit Filled Ambassadors for Christ in Georgetown County. The state agency has been called in to investigate most church fires in South Carolina since a series of blazes at houses of worship in the 1990's and has asked the FBI to help.

The fire was in the church's Executive Hall. Services continue in the undamaged sanctuary.

"We thank God no one was physically hurt in the fire and we are asking everyone to keep our ministry in your prayers as we try to piece together what was lost," reads a post on the church's Facebook page.

A GoFundMe fundraiser has been set up to help the church recover form the damages.

If you know anything about the incident, you are asked to contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

Call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

Use the P3 Tips mobile app.

LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.

RELATED >> VERIFY: Is Crimestoppers Really Anonymous?