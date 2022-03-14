The owner of the restaurant is vowing to get connected to the victim's family and help them

SAN ANTONIO — The brother of a man shot and killed while leaving a local burger joint with his wife over the weekend is speaking out.

Ramon Medina spoke to KENS 5 on Monday, and said he was still in shock over his brother Juan’s tragic death outside The Good News Burgers, previously known as Pappas Burgers.

“What happened this Saturday was very sad and hurtful for our family,” said Ramon Medina over the phone.

According to San Antonio police, two masked suspects approached 48-year-old Juan Medina, and demanded he hand over his truck keys. Ramon said his younger brother refused and that’s when the suspects shot multiple rounds killing him. Police said the suspects escaped the parking lot without the truck and have not been found.

Ramon said Juan was well known and loved by many. He didn’t have any children but was considered a favorite member in his family. He also was very active in the Charro community in San Antonio. Now, they are planning his funeral.

Ramon said his brother was eager to try out the burgers at the southwest side restaurant. The two would often pass by, and on Saturday, Juan finally had a chance to dine in before the restaurant closed. Ramon said Juan and his wife were the last two patrons to be served that night. Before walking out the door, Juan left a $5 tip for staff.

The cash is still on the table two days later.

“The next thing that came to me is what is our responsibility as far as helping,” said Robert Walker, owner of The Good News Burgers.

Walker wants to help the victim’s family and is planning to speak with members before deciding the best way to help them cope.

“I believe that is what we need to do in this situation. We need to step forward and embrace this family as our own,” said Walker.

In the nine years Walker has been in business, he said a tragedy has never happened like this at one of his establishments. He wasn’t working on Saturday but drove over when a frantic manager called to explain what happened and why staff was sheltering in place.

“It was very sporadic, very chaotic, very tumultuous. It just happened so quickly,” he said. “To lose someone over a vehicle or something that can be replaced, it seems so meaningless.”

While he is devastated over the passing of a patron, he was relieved to hear the three staff members inside were okay. However, he said one bullet came close to hitting an employee inside.

“The shot went through [the front] window, went across to the other side [of the restaurant] and went through that wall and almost hit the manager of the restaurant,” said Walker.