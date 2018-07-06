GASTON COUNTY, N.C. – Police in Gaston County identified the victim and four suspects in a homicide in the area of Ivey Drive and Humphrey Road.

Investigators said the body of 30-year-old David Joseph Yates II of Lincolnton was found in the road around 9 a.m. Thursday.

David Yates

Four people were arrested in connection with the murder: 24-year-old David Keith Bridges, 26-year-old James Lee Flanagan, both of Kings Mountain, 25-year-old Amanda Kelly Hoppel of Gastonia and 28-year-old Jordan William Gigee of Blacksburg, S.C.

David Bridges

James Flanagan

Amanda Hoppel

The suspects were detained near Grover in Cleveland County. Each person was charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder and kidnapping and taken to jail without bond.

Sign up for WCNC NBC Charlotte’s 5 Things to Know newsletter and get the latest in your inbox each morning.

Email*

Subscribe

© 2018 WCNC