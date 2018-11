CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A homicide investigation is underway just north of uptown after police say they found a man dead in a home from obvious trauma.

The incident occurred in the 1300 block of Tinnin Avenue early Sunday morning.

CMPD Homicide Detectives are conducting a homicide investigation in the 1300 block of Tinnin Ave. One person has been pronounced deceased. — CMPD News (@CMPD) November 18, 2018

The victim was identified by police as Brian Scott Carriker, 56.

Anyone with information is urged to call 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

