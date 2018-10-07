CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department were investigating a homicide in northeast Charlotte Tuesday afternoon.
According to police, the incident happened in the 500 block of Camrose Drive around 1:20 p.m. Officers said they found a man lying in a doorway who was pronounced dead at the scene.
The victim was identified as 29-year-old Philip Patrick Young Jr. No arrests were made. Officers were searching for witnesses.
Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak to a homicide unit detective or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
